‘Tired’ Anupam Kher falls asleep on Boman Irani's lap inside car after Tanvi The Great's screening in Cannes. See pic

Actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, among others, attended the screening of their film Tanvi The Great at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Taking to Instagram, Boman Irani shared a photo of how Anupam fell asleep on his lap as they travelled in a car in Cannes. (Also Read | Robert De Niro gives Anupam Kher a kiss at Cannes Film Festival, Indian star is overwhelmed) Boman Irani shared a post also featuring Anupam Kher on Instagram.

Anupam Kher falls asleep on Boman Irani's lap

In the picture, Boman sat inside the car as Anupam lay on his lap with closed eyes. Boman was seen resting one of his hands on Anupam's hand while looking outside. Sharing the photo, Boman wrote, "The hard work is done. The response is great. He’s so tired…But why on my lap??? (laughing face emoji)." He geo-tagged the location Cannes, France.

Anupam Kher, Farah Khan react to Boman's post

Reacting to the post, Anupam posted face with tears of joy emojis. Farah Khan wrote, "I've got competition." Sudhanshu Pandey said, "This picture is gold." Mona Singh dropped red heart emojis while Aahana Kumra posted laughing emojis. A fan said, "True friends relax on each other's shoulders when they achieve their dreams." "The lap of a friendship," a comment read. An Instagram user wrote, "Two of our legends. Such a cute picture." "It's really true friendship, sir, you are always a caretaker," said another person.

About Tanvi The Great at Cannes

Anupam's Tanvi The Great has become one of the most talked-about films this year. The film is special for many reasons--mainly because it marks legendary actor Anupam Kher's return to the director's chair after more than two decades. The cast behind Tanvi The Great also include Pallavi Joshi, debutant Shubhangi Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Iain Glen and Karan Tacker.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Anupam recently said, "I am not traditionally a director, but primarily an actor, but the story inspired me. When it reaches the heart of the people, it's really gratifying. The kind of comments we got in Cannes and in London yesterday are fantastic. I wanted to make a film from India for the world, and I think that I have sort of managed to achieve it."

More about Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father's unfulfilled dream--to stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag. Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfil this mission. The film is set to release on July 18.