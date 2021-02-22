Anupam Kher clarifies viral photo, says 'it is not me'
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a social media post, giving clarification over a viral photo.
The Saaransh actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an old monochromatic picture of a young boy, who closely resembled him, posing for the camera with his mother beside him.
Clarifying the confusion, Anupam wrote, "Story of this pic; This beautiful pic going viral on social media is that of my mother and my brother #Raju. It is not me. Every small city, especially a hill station used to have a famous photo studio. In Shimla, it was Roshan studios. Families once in a few months used to take pictures together and these pictures used to get displayed on the walls of our homes. This is one such pic."
He continued, "I have no idea how my brother sneaked a solo picture with Dulari. But it is beautiful. Don't you agree? #DulariRocks #Memories #Trivia #BlackAndWhite #Mother #Brother @rajukherofficial"
In the picture, Anupam's mother and brother can be seen smiling at the camera while wearing traditional Indian outfits.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the 65-year-old actor will soon be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled Happy Birthday. This film will mark the duo's second collaboration after The Accidental Prime Minister'.
