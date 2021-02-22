Anupam Kher clarifies viral photo, says 'it is not me'

IND USA
The boy in the picture is not Anupam Kher, he said.
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a social media post, giving clarification over a viral photo.
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a social media post, giving clarification over a viral photo.

The Saaransh actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an old monochromatic picture of a young boy, who closely resembled him, posing for the camera with his mother beside him.

Clarifying the confusion, Anupam wrote, "Story of this pic; This beautiful pic going viral on social media is that of my mother and my brother #Raju. It is not me. Every small city, especially a hill station used to have a famous photo studio. In Shimla, it was Roshan studios. Families once in a few months used to take pictures together and these pictures used to get displayed on the walls of our homes. This is one such pic."


He continued, "I have no idea how my brother sneaked a solo picture with Dulari. But it is beautiful. Don't you agree? #DulariRocks #Memories #Trivia #BlackAndWhite #Mother #Brother @rajukherofficial"

In the picture, Anupam's mother and brother can be seen smiling at the camera while wearing traditional Indian outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 65-year-old actor will soon be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled Happy Birthday. This film will mark the duo's second collaboration after The Accidental Prime Minister'.

Sandeep Nahar appeared in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, with Sushant Singh Rajput and Anupam Kher.
In June 2021, actor Anupam Kher will complete 40 years in the film industry and he has recently wrapped up shooting for the film, Kashmir Files that’s based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.
Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che!
The boy in the picture is not Anupam Kher, he said.
Actor Purab Kohli turns 42 on February 23
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose together.
Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav in a still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi.
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at a wedding recently.
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on May 28, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 comes on June 4
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma with their son Ahil.
Bachchan Pandey stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi among others.
Sara Ali Khan recalls her idea of acting during her growing up years.
Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Taapsee Pannu has a number of interesting films in her kitty including Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? Pratik Gandhi hit national limelight with Scam 1992.
Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput.
Shekhar Suman with his son Adhyayan Suman.
