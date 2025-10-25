Anupam Kher goes shirtless to flex his muscles during workout session: ‘You can be a poster boy even at 70’

At 70, Anupam Kher is proving that age is just a number as he continues to push his fitness boundaries. The actor revealed that he is working on his physique and working on becoming a "poster boy”. And his efforts have paid off as a picture showing him flexing his muscles has left the internet impressed. Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi The Great.

Anupam Kher becomes a poster boy

On Saturday, Anupam took to social media – Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter – to share a shirtless photo from his gym session that immediately caught everyone’s attention. The picture showed his toned physique.

The picture, captured from behind, shows Anupam during a workout in a gym. He is seated at a lat pulldown machine, with his hands gripping the bar above his head, in the process of performing the exercise. In the image, he is shirtless, revealing his muscular back, shoulders, and arms, which appear well-defined.

In the caption, Anupam stressed that he has not edited the picture. Sharing the image, Anupam wrote, “You can be a #PosterBoy even at seventy!!! Because you never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.(heart and flexed biceps emoji).” He used #PosterBoy, #NoPhotoShop, #GoForIt and #BobMarley hashtags with the picture.

Social media users were quick to shower praise on Anupam’s latest photo, lauding his dedication to staying fit even at 70. Many called him an inspiration for proving that commitment and consistency can defy age.

“Age is just a number,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Mind boggling sir.” “Wow....what a dedication,” one wrote. One fan shared, “Sir you are inspiration”.

“True inspiration sir @anupampkher ji,” one posted. Another shared, “OMG is that you sir ..hatsoff”.

What’s next for Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi The Great, a self-directed film featuring Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Pallavi Joshi. It narrated the story of a young autistic woman, Tanvi Raina (played by debutant Shubhangi Dutt), who is determined to fulfil her late father’s dream of hoisting the Indian flag at Siachen. The film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. Next, Anupam will be seen in a biopic on Rabindranath Tagore.