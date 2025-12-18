Anupam Kher is impressed by ‘neat’ Varanasi railway station, says ‘cynics may show unclean places’ to prove him wrong

Actor Anupam Kher, who recently travelled by train to Khajuraho, has spoken about how clean the Varanasi railway station is. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video giving a glimpse of the train station at 5 am. He also wrote a note saying that "cynics may jump in and show some unclean places and feel happy to prove me wrong", adding that he is an optimist. Anupam Kher shared a video from the Varanasi railway station.

Anupam Kher is impressed by Varanasi railway station

In the video, Anupam walked around the station waiting for his train. He said, "I'm so proud, not only this railway station, but I've travelled by a lot of trains in the past, not because this is the Prime Minister's constituency. But just see, how neat and clean this is." Anupam, who was wearing a mask, took off for a brief moment to give fans a glimpse of himself.

Anupam on what ‘cynics’ might do to prove him wrong

Sharing the video, he wrote, "SWACHCH BHARAT is almost becoming a reality! In a country as vast as #Bharat we know it will take time. But it will happen! On my trip to #Khajuraho by train I was so happy to see #Varanasi Railway at 5am so neat and clean. Cynics may jump in and show some unclean places and feel happy to prove me wrong."

He said that he always sees the glass half full. "But I am an optimist and always see glass half full. I have applied this philosophy to my life and career. And it has worked beautifully! Congratulations to PM #NarendraModi ji and Railway Ministry and each and every employee for making this effort into a possible reality! Jai Ho! #NayaBharat @narendramodi @RailM inIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw," concluded his note.

Anupam's recent journey, detour

Recently, Anupam, who was travelling from Hyderabad to Khajuraho for the Khajuraho Film Festival via Varanasi, faced flight cancellation. After staying back in Varanasi, he took a train from Varanasi to Khajuraho. Even during his train journey, of which Anupam shared a video earlier, he praised the situation of the Indian Railways and compared the train condition with that of those in Europe.

About Anupam's films

Anupam was recently seen in Tanvi the Great, which he also directed. Featuring Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role, the film released in theatres on July 18. He will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's next feature film.