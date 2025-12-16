Anupam Kher travels by train from Varanasi to Khajuraho after missing Indigo flight: 'Yeh journey mazedar hai'

Actor Anupam Kher, who recently missed his connecting flight from Varanasi to Khajuraho, shared that he took a train to reach his destination. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Anupam said that he took an early morning train to attend the Khajuraho International Film Festival, which will showcase his movie Tanvi the Great as the opening film. Anupam Kher shared videos as he took the train journey.

Sharing a clip from his window seat of the train, Anupam wrote, "Train to #Khajuraho! (Red heart emoji) #TanvitheGreat." In the video, Anupam smiled as he looked at the camera. In another video, he said, "I started at 5.15 am from Varanasi. Now, it's 10.12 am. It has already been five hours, two more hours to go. Yeh train ki journey mazedar hai (This train journey is fun)."

Anupam praises Indian Railways

The actor praised the situation of the Indian Railways and compared the train condition with that of those in Europe. He added, "Indian Railways, very good, very proud feeling. I liked it, I loved it. Indian Railways, well done." In the coach, only a few people, including Anupam, were seated.

Anupam visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Earlier, he shared a video in which he visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Giving a glimpse of his spiritual visit, Anupam wrote, "Khajuraho's flight was cancelled yesterday! Well done! Baba had to call in Varanasi. Went to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and visited the Lord. Ekadashi was also there! And Monday too!"

"Communicated with the Lord both heart and soul! Which is getting by the grace of the Lord! Thanked Mahadev for that. Prayed for all of you guys too. Har Har Mahadev. Hail Baba Vishwanath! Hail Baba Bholenath! Om Namah Shivay!" he concluded.

What happened with Anupam after reaching Varanasi

On Monday, Anupam was on his way from Hyderabad to Khajuraho via Varanasi. However, after reaching Varanasi, he was informed that his flight had been cancelled. He stayed in Varanasi, enjoyed good food and visited the temple in the evening. Sharing a post earlier, he had written, "Flight cancelled! My Grandfather used to say, 'Don’t go through a problem twice! Once by thinking about it, and once by going through it!' Came to #Varanasi by @IndiGo6E! Was to take a connecting flight to #Khajuraho, which got cancelled! Frustrating!"

He added, "But decided to make the best of it! So will have some nice kachori/chaat/gulab jamun. And also will pray at #Vishwanath ji temple! Har Har Mahadev! #KhajurahoInternationalFilmFestival #Opportunity #TanviTheGreat."

About Anupam's films

Anupam was recently seen in Tanvi the Great, which he also directed. Featuring Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role, the film released in theatres on July 18. He will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's next feature film.