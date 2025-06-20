Anupam Kher is in awe as 'world’s best actor' Robert De Niro watches his film Tanvi The Great: ‘Kuch bhi ho sakta hai’

Anupam Kher’s directorial comeback film Tanvi The Great has made its way to New York for a special screening at the New York Indian Film Festival, and he received support from his friend and actor Robert De Niro, who attended the event to show his support for Anupam’s work. Also read: Anupam Kher on Tanvi The Great premiering at Cannes 2025: Was waiting for 23 years to helm another film The post featured a heartwarming video of Anupam warmly welcoming Robert De Niro with a hug.

Anupam Kher posts pics on Instagram

Anupam’s film had its gala premiere at the New York Indian Festival on June 19. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to post images from the screening, sharing that his friend de Niro turned up to support him.

The post featured a heartwarming video of Anupam warmly welcoming Robert De Niro with a hug. The legendary actor was accompanied by his partner Tiffany Chen. Other photos showed the duo posing together, as well as with the film's team on the red carpet. Another snapshot captured Robert De Niro intently watching the film inside the theatre.

Sharing the images, Anupam wrote, “World’s Best Actor Attends The Premiere Of Tanvi The Great In New York. What else can an actor/director ask from the God! Thank you dearest #Tiffany and Mr. #RobertDeNiro for attending the premiere! It easily is the highlight of my entire career. I am still in shock. But then I also say na ‘KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI’ ! Jai Mata Ki.”

The two actors worked together in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film Silver Linings Playbook.

About Tanvi The Great

Anupam's Tanvi The Great has become one of the most talked-about films this year. The film marks Anupam's return to the director's chair after more than two decades. The cast behind Tanvi The Great also includes Pallavi Joshi, debutant Shubhangi Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Iain Glen, and Karan Tacker. It was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The film follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father's unfulfilled dream--to stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag. Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfil this mission. The film is set to release on July 18.