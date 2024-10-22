Anupam Kher says the police laughed at him when his car was stolen outside a temple: 'They were rolling on floor'

Anupam Kher often speaks candidly about his struggles and the ups and downs of his career. Recently, he shared a story about a time when his car was stolen while he was broke. During a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Anupam revealed that the police laughed at him when he reported the theft, as it seemed like something out of a movie. (Also read: Anupam Kher regrets not having a child of his own with Kirron Kher: ‘I started to feel the void after I hit 50') Anupam Kher recalled the incident about his car theft outside a temple when he was bankrupt.

Anupam Kher recalls being bankrupt in 2003

Anupam, while recalling the incident stated that, “In my attempt to become a TV tycoon, I almost went bankrupt in 2003-2004. At that time, I was already established and doing good films, but both my office and house were on the verge of being sold. One day I remembered how, as a struggling actor, I would go to the Mahalakshmi temple to pray for success. But once I became an actor, I stopped going. I thought God was upset with me, and that’s why my bad days had come.”

Anupam Kher reveals about his car theft

He further said, “I don’t enjoy driving much, but I drove myself to the temple that day. I left the car running and stepped out to pray. Just as I bent down to pray, I saw a thief driving away with my car. I quickly hailed an auto and asked the driver to follow the car, but we couldn’t catch up. So I told him to take me to a police station instead. When I explained to the police how I lost my car, they couldn’t stop laughing. They were rolling on the floor, saying they couldn’t believe something like this could happen in real life. It felt like a scene straight out of a movie to them.”

Anupam Kher's role in Emergency

Anupam will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency. He portrays Indian politician and independence activist Jayaprakash Narayan in the upcoming political-drama. Kangana plays the character of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also features Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair, late actor Satish Kaushik and others in pivotal roles. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.