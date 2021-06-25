Anupam Kher shares heartbreaking video in which child reveals his dad died recently, promises to fund education

Actor Anupam Kher had vowed to help a child who lost his father. On Friday, he took to social media to narrate the story of meeting the child at a railway station, and learning about his loss.

Anupam Kher, in the video exchanges pleasantries with the boy, but is shocked when the child reveals that he recently lost his father. In a tweet, the actor said that he has promised to provide him aid, via his Anupam Kher Foundation.

He wrote in Hindi, "I met five-year-old Himanshu at Jutogh railway station near Shimla. He was knowledgeable and simple in his words. And then the simplicity with which he said one thing shook me. I have promised Himanshu's mother Usha that @anupamcares will take care of its entire education."

In the video, Anupam can be seen sitting on a platform bench with Himanshu, and having a chat. "You're so brave," the actor tells the child, who is busy describing trains. "Wow, you're so smart, you're so intelligent," the actor says, as Himanshu describes how train engines are changed at the station.

Anupam Kher then offers to walk across the tracks to another platform. While chatting with Himanshu's mother across the tracks, Anupam asks the child, "Where's your dad?" Himanshu says that he is dead. Anupam pauses for a moment and asks the child's mother what happened, who said that he died in an accident. The actor regains his composure and chats with Himanshu, and the video ends.

Also read: Anupam Kher gets 'reality check' as Himachali man fails to recognise him, wants to drown in 'chullu bhar paani'

Just a day earlier, Anupam had shared a video of another interaction, with a man who didn't recognise him. Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam wrote, "Reality Check I always proudly announce to the world that I have done 518 films. And I presume that everybody (at least in India) knows me. But #GyanChand ji very innocently shattered my confidence. He had no idea who I was. It was funnily heartbreaking and yet beautifully refreshing! Thank you my friend for helping me keep my feet on ground!