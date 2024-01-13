Anurag Kashyap calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga ‘misunderstood, judged filmmaker', says Animal is game changer of Hindi cinema

Anurag Kashyap recently met Sandeep Reddy Vanga and showered praises on him and his latest film Animal. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Anurag called Sandeep the 'most misunderstood, judged and reviled filmmaker at the moment'. He also shared pictures as he posed with Sandeep. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says audience praising Animal is 'discouraging', hints at changing her career in future) Anurag Kashyap met Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently.

Anurag meets Sandeep

In the first photo, Anurag Kashyap smiled and kept his hand around Sandeep's shoulder. For the meeting, Anurag wore a cream T-shirt under a black jacket and denims. Sandeep was seen in a printed shirt and pants. Both smiled and held each other for the pictures.

Anurag praises Sandeep

Sharing the pictures, Anurag wrote, "Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga. The most misunderstood, judged and reviled filmmaker at the moment. To me, he is the most honest, vulnerable and a lovely human being. And I really don’t give a f””” what anyone thinks of him or his film. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered everything I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice."

"Thank you for being patient and being yourself. 40’days since I first saw Animal and 22 days since I saw it the second time. The biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time and a film whose impact (good or bad) which can’t be denied. And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin. Great evening spent with him," he added.

Internet reacts to Anurag's post

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Wow, this was difficult for me to read." "Anurag you were right. You're really lost," added another person. "Disappointed is understatement here," read a comment.

"I am so disappointed with you @anuragkashyap10 praising a movie which clearly dehumanizes a woman and on top of it talking about impact, good or bad! How can bad be normalized?" asked another person. "@anuragkashyap10 as you rightly said, in another post, you sir are def going through a crisis," said an Instagram user.

About Animal

Animal was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its depiction of misogyny. The film revolves around a troubled father-son relationship. It has Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to take revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father.

The film raked in over ₹800 crore at the box office. Prem Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Suresh Oberoi also feature in the movie. Animal left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled Animal Park, in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

