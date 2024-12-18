Anurag Kashyap puts dupatta on daughter Aaliyah's head as she registers marriage with Shane Gregoire. Watch

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 11. Now, Aaliyah's mother Aarti Bajaj has shared a few photos from her marriage registry with Shane. What grabbed attention was Anurag Kashyap fixing his daughter's dupatta in a video. Anurag Kashyap fixes daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's dupatta as she registers her marriage with Shane Gregoire.(Instagram)

Anurag Kashyap fixes Aaliyah Kashyap's dupatta

On Tuesday, Aarti Bajaj took to Instagram and shared a video and a few photos from Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's registered marriage. In the video, Anurag Kashyap was seen fixing his daughter's dupatta as it slipped from her head while she was busy completing the legal formalities for her wedding. The bride looked sweet in a red ethnic outfit which she paired with a red dupatta on her head and the groom opted for a red and white kurta for the occasion.

Imitaz Ali at Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's registered marriage

In other photos, the couple (Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire), couldn't take their eyes off each other. They also posed together with their families and friends for a photograph. Imtiaz Ali, who shares a close bond with Anurag Kashyap, was also present for Aaliyah and Shane's registered marriage.

Instagram users congratulated the couple and even reacted to Anurag Kashyap's video fixing Aaliyah's dupatta. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Father love." Another commented, "The video is so adorable." Another comment read, "Anurag sir is soo pookie, my god."

Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media content creator who promotes different brands on her YouTube. She met Shane Gregoire on a dating app and they both dated for quite a long time before getting engaged in 2023. During their wedding, Shane was seen teary eyed seeing Aaliyah in a bridal outfit. The video surfaced on internet and Shane was trolled for it.

However, Anurag Kashyap defended his son-in-law and wrote, "My son-in-law is just the most sensitive human being and the way he loves my daughter is so special. So everyone who thinks it's a trend or he is doing it to go viral can take a hike. I could not have wished for a better son-in-law. I am not half as good as a father the way Shane is to Aaliyah."