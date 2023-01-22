Anurag Kashyap reacts to Abhay Deol calling him 'liar', says he's ready to apologise: Everyone has own version of truth

After Abhay Deol called Anurag Kashyap 'a liar' and 'toxic person' during a recent interview, the filmmaker responded to the actor's statements and shared he was ready to apologise again. They had worked together on the cult classic Dev D (2009), a contemporary reimagining of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel Devdas. Anurag had said in a 2020 interview that working with Abhay had been a ‘painfully difficult’ experience. (Also read: Abhay Deol reacts to Anurag Kashyap, says never demanded 5-star hotel during Dev D shoot: 'He's a liar and toxic person')

Abhay can be currently seen in the new Netflix web series Trial By Fire; he has been picking up acclaim for his role as a grieving parent who loses his two children in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy of 1997. Speaking in interviews promoting the series, the actor indicated that Anurag had shared a bunch of lies regarding his attitude and privilege as a Deol during the making of Dev D. He had said that the filmmaker was "definitely a liar and a toxic person" and that he would warn people about him.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Anurag responded to Abhay's comments and shared that he had already apologised to him, but was ready to do so again. He said, “It is okay if that is how he feels. Everyone has his own version of the truth. Maybe he felt attacked about what I had spoken about him earlier. I have personally apologised to him for hurting his feelings.”

He added that people should now focus on the actor's current project in which he has given a good performance. He shared, "What I said was what he was [like] in the past. We all evolve with time. He has done a great job in [Trial by Fire]. I think it is time to celebrate his strong performance rather than playing the ping-pong of who said what.”

Anurag's next film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta, will release in theatres on February 3. The film had opened to glowing reviews but bombed at the box office. Presented by Zee Studios, under the Good Bad Films production, the musical had its world premiere at the Marrakech International Film Festival in November 2022. Last year, he reunited with actor Taapsee Pannu for sci-fi thriller Dobaaraa.

