Anurag Kashyap reacts to Nishaanchi’s box office failure: ‘Expected a little bit more’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to the box office failure of his film Nishaanchi, which stars Monika Panwar and Aaishvary Thackeray, admitting that commercial setbacks no longer shake him. Anurag Kashyap released Nishaanchi in two parts.

Anurag on Nishaanchi failure

On Thursday, Anurag Kashyap attended the teaser launch of his upcoming film Dacoit, where News18 Showsha asked if he was disheartened by Nishaanchi’s box office performance. The filmmaker quipped that he’s used to such outcomes, adding that it no longer rattles him.

“I am used to it (laughs). I probably expected a little bit more. I realised it on the second day. Because it was one film, we decided to put both parts together on OTT. It was a file produced by Amazon, so I am okay,” Anurag said.

Meanwhile, now, Anurag is making his acting debut in Telugu with Dacoit, which also stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated to release in theatres in March next year. The actor-filmmaker was present in Hyderabad on Thursday at the teaser launch event.

Talking about Dacoit, Anurag said, “Dacoit for me is very Hollywood-like film. In the beginning, when I came onboard, I observed that the shooting style is not like how I shoot. Adivi Sesh also has his own style. However, when I am acting, I surrender. I saw two scenes. First I saw a sequence which I was not a part of. It really moved me when I saw the results. I’ve not seen Mrunal like this ever – this will be a game changer for her.”

About Nishaanchi

Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi, starring Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto in lead roles, was released in theatres on September 19. The film marked the debut of Aaishvary, the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. He was seen in the role of brothers Babloo and Dabloo Nishaanchi in the crime drama. Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag and written by Ranjan Chandel and Prasoon Mishra.

The film also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Vineet Kumar Singh. It narrated the story of “twin brothers caught between crime and conscience, where love, loss, and fate test the strength of their bond.”

The second part of Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi skipped theatrical release and released on Amazon Prime Video in November. The film was produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the brand of Jar Pictures in partnership with Flip Films.