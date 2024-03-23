Anurag Kashyap says he'll charge money in lakhs to meet random people ‘who think they're creative geniuses’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared an angry post for "random people who think they're creative geniuses". Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Anurag posted a note announcing that from now on, he will charge money for meeting new people. (Also Read | Anurag Kashyap says 90% feminist filmmakers are frauds) Anurag Kashyap shared a post on Instagram.

Anurag's message for ‘random people’ who want to meet him

He wrote, "I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up up with mediocre s**t. So now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates."

The filmmaker added, "If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That's the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f**k away. And all paid in advance (folded hands emoji)."

Anurag's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, celebs react

He captioned the post, "And I mean it. Don’t text or dm or call me. Pay, and you will get time. I am not a charity, and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts." Reacting to the post, his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, "Forwarding this to everyone in my dms and email who keep sending me scripts to forward to you (face with tears of joy emoji)."

Shahana Goswami commented, "But Babu wouldn't people who can pay for your time more likely waste your time as much, if not more..? I agree with the first part but then maybe don't meet anyone.. let destiny make, you meet your collaborators accidentally?" Kubbra Sait said, "Amen!!!!!!!!! (Fire emojis)."

Anurag's next project

Recently, Anurag announced that he is set to make his Malayalam film debut as an actor in director Aashiq Abu's upcoming movie Rifle Club. He shared the update on his Instagram.

Sharfu-Suhas, Dileesh Karunakaran and Syam Pushkaran have penned Rifle Club. The film also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad. Rifle Club will hit the screens on the festive occasion of Onam 2024.

His directorial Kennedy is also in the pipeline for release.

