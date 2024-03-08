Anurag Kashyap says 90% feminist filmmakers are frauds: ‘They are pulling each other down’

Anurag Kashyap did not mince his words in a recent conversation at an event in Kolkata. As per a report on Outlook India, Anurag shared his opinions on feminist filmmakers and said that majority of them are ‘frauds’. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga ‘misunderstood, judged filmmaker', says Animal is game changer of Hindi cinema) Anurag Kashyap has shared his thoughts on independent filmmakers.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

What Anurag said

In the session, Anurag said, "The filmmakers who seem to be feminists, socialists, revolutionaries… Let me tell you that 90% of them are frauds. They’re all posturing. After so many years of trying to put together so many independent filmmakers, I’ve realised that independent filmmakers are the worst. Because all they’re doing is pulling each other down and calling each other names. What is the difference between the so-called intelligent people and the so-called fools? The fools are united. The ‘intelligent’ people are busy pulling each other down.”

More details

The Gangs of Wasseypur director also talked about two kinds of directors and added, "I know most filmmakers personally, even the most problematic ones. The commercial filmmakers, the people behind films like KGF and Salaar, are of two kinds. There are the opportunists, and those who are very honest about only wanting to make money and make hit films.”

Anurag often reviews new releases on his social media platforms. He had recently heaped praise on Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, and said, “What a sincere, funny , beautiful film @raodyness has made . She says so much with so much subtlety but more than that , watching such a soulful film , an incredible love story , beautiful storytelling with truth bombs dropping with such humour every ten minutes. I cried like a baby… Don’t miss this film, it’s unforgettable.”

Anurag Kashyap premiered his latest film Kennedy at the Cannes Film Festival last year. It is a dark noir drama that stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone.

