Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's adorable bond steals the show in unseen picture from her 37th birthday bash. See pic

Actor Anushka Sharma celebrated her 37th birthday, and the outpouring of love on social media was overwhelming. Now, an unseen picture from her intimate birthday celebration is taking over social media, and it's a heartwarming shot of Virat Kohli holding her close that is serving major couple goals. Also read: ‘After long time’, Virat Kohli shares pic with Anushka Sharma, wishes her on 37th birthday: ‘My safe space’ Virat also took to Instagram to pen a special birthday wish for Anushka along with a cute picture of them together from the party.

Anushka-Virat beam with joy in birthday snap

Singer Neeti Mohan showered love on her ‘spirit sister’ Anushka through a special birthday post on her Instagram Story. The picture features Anushka barefoot in a breezy white outfit, beaming alongside Virat Kohli, who has his arm around her. Neeti, dressed in black denim, and her husband Nihaar, holding their son, complete the happy group, celebrating Anushka's special day out in the wild.

The birthday celebration took place in a picturesque outdoor setting, adorned with pastel balloons in soft baby blue, blush pink, and peach hues. A personalised touch was added with a beautiful cursive name board reading "Anushka", nestled among the balloons.

“Lovely Pic,” one fan wrote, with another writing, “Beautiful picture”.

The actor turned 37 on Thursday. Virat also took to Instagram to pen a special birthday wish for Anushka along with a cute picture of them together from the party. “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half , my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love (heart emojis) @anushkasharma,” he wrote.

About Virat and Anushka

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli began dating around 2013. They tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021. They welcomed their second child - son Akaay - in February 2024. Anushka was last seen on screen in a lead role in the 2018 film, Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami - Chakda Xpress - wrapped filming in 2022 but there has been no update on its release since.