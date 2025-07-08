Anushka Sharma fans slam post mocking her 'natural' appearance at Wimbledon with Virat: 'Stop judging women for ageing'

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Tuesday. The celebrity couple was spotted watching Novak Djokovic play from the royal box on centre court at the iconic tennis venue. However, pictures showed Virat and Anushka seemingly bored at the game, with one particular picture being shared on social media for apparently capturing the two in 'unflattering' light. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Tuesday.(Twitter)

Anushka and Virat attend Wimbledon

On Tuesday, a picture of Virat and Anushka from their Wimbledon outing was shared on Reddit with the caption: 'Photographer did her bad'. The picture shows her looking away from the camera, looking disinterested. Virat is sitting next to her looking in the same direction. Many noted that the picture shows the actor's natural skin, instead of the usual pristine Photoshopped faces of stars seen on social media.

The internet reacts

However, not many were happy with the tone the original poster took by seeming to mock Anushka's appearance, saying she looked bad in the picture. The top comment read, "No, photographer didn't do her bad. You're being a B here. No wonder people are insecure." Another commenter exclaimed, “Stop judging women for ageing like a human being.”

Many others criticised the poster for having issues with a celebrity's natural skin. One comment read, "People looking at photos on insta - oh no what is that photoshop, why the filter, so fake. People looking at untouched photos - eww bare skin with blemishes and lines eww." Another added, "Y'all have issues with filters, then you have issues with natural skin. stop. she's only human.

Others remarked that even Virat looked different in the picture, and yet, nobody was commenting about his appearance. "Even Virat doesn’t look how he used to look in his 20s. Why the spotlight only on Anushka? Oh wait, women aren’t supposed to age & look their age. That’s the answer," read a comment

One Redditor summed up the mood in the comments, writing, "Aging is natural; being expressionless is natural; acne and face marks is natural. Stop being judgmental."

About Virat and Anushka

The celebrity couple have been married since 2018, and are parents to two kids - Vamika and Akaay. They have been based in London for the last two years. Virat recently retired from Test cricket, having already announced his retirement from T20I last year. He still plays ODIs for India.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in thee 2018 film Zero, and had a brief cameo in her home production, Qala. She finished filming Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress in 2022. However, there is no update on the film's release.