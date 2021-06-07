Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma poses with Vamika in an unseen pic shared by AB de Villiers' wife Danielle, see here
Anushka Sharma poses with Danielle de Villiers.
Anushka Sharma poses with Vamika in an unseen pic shared by AB de Villiers' wife Danielle, see here

  • AB de Villiers' wife Danielle has shared a never-before-seen picture of Anushka Sharma. Danille also shared her thoughts about the actor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 09:13 PM IST

Danielle de Villiers, an entrepreneur and the wife of South African cricketer AB de Villiers, has shared a never-before-seen picture of Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika. Danielle shared the picture after a fan, during a recent Ask Me Anything, asked if she hangs out with Anushka.

In the picture, Anushka and Danielle were seen carrying their kids in matching baby carriers while they had their masks and face shields on. The picture seems to have been taken when Danielle and Anushka's husbands, Villers and Virat Kohli respectively, played together during the IPL 2021 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"Do you and anushka sharma hang out?" a fan asked Danielle. She said, "She's one of the loveliest and most kind-hearted people I've ever met. We don't live in the same country but if we did I would like to think we would."

Danielle de Villiers is all praise for Anushka Sharma.

Anushka was recently photographed with numerous RCB players. Many members including Sachin Baby, Gabriel Ben and Sanjay Pahal had shared pictures with Virat and Anushka. She had not only accompanied Virat at the IPL but was also seen with the cricketer during India's series against England. The couple was spotted at the Pune airport with other Indian cricket team players earlier this year.

Also read: Step inside Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's living space with French mouldings, tropical-inspired walls

The actor is currently in England with Virat and other Indian cricket team players as the squad prepares for a match against New Zealand at the World Test Championship Finals. She recently shared a picture from Southampton, England, giving a view of the stadium from her room. She shared the picture with a quirky caption about Virat.

She said, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium." The picture left many in splits, including Priyanka Chopra who dropped a laughing and a heart emoji.


