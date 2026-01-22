Anushka Sharma reveals she has always admired Rani Mukerji's 'work and grace', congratulates her for Mardaani 3

Sharing the trailer of Mardaani 3, Anushka Sharma sent good wishes to Rani. "Congratulations, Rani (sparkles emoji). I've always admired your work and the grace you bring to everything you do. So excited to see all that's ahead for you (white heart emoji)," Anushka wrote.

After Amitabh Bachchan and Nayanthara, actor Anushka Sharma has penned a note for Rani Mukerji weeks ahead of the release of her upcoming film Mardaani 3. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Anushka praised Rani for her work and grace.

Recently, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh Bachchan penned a brief note. The actor posted the trailer of the film and wrote, "T 5632(i) - my very best wishes." Nayanthara, sharing the trailer on social media, praised Mukerji’s performance and screen presence. “The one and only queen. Rani Mukerji. #Mardaani 3 The trailer is absolute fire. There is truly no one like you! Can’t wait for this one @yrf,” she wrote.

More about Mardaani 3 Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise, which centres on Rani's fearless cop (Shivani Shivaji Roy) role, who strives to curb crime in her city, especially against women. Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film, which also stars Janaki Bodiwala, is set to hit theatres on January 30.

The 3-minute-16-second trailer, which was unveiled recently, shows the disappearance of young girls. Rani, as the bold and fearless Shivani, races against time to rescue the missing girls from the trap of child trafficking. As Shivani continues to find clues, she comes across the merciless, evil, and powerful Amma (played by Mallika Prasad), who oversees a beggar mafia.