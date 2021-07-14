Anushka Sharma shares a glam PSA, reminds fans to wear masks

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new public service announcement video on Instagram but with a cute twist. She is seen wearing a mask, flipping her hair and filming herself.

In the video, Anushka Sharma is seen flaunting her short new hair. She is wearing a grey shirt, some rings and a golden necklace with a locket, a star and the letter 'A' hanging from it. With the video, Anushka wrote, "Tis a reminder to wear your mask."

Anushka Sharma's Instagram post.

Anushka recently celebrated the six-months birthday of her daughter, Vamika. She and cricketer husband Virat Kohli celebrated the special day with a picnic in the park with their baby. Sharing the photos from the same, she wrote, "Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter in January. After her birth, the couple had requested the photographers not to click or publish her pictures and videos. “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple wrote in their note to the paparazzi.

The actor was last seen in 2018's Zero. She took a break after the film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif as well, failed to perform well at the box office. Since then, Anushka has produced two hit projects--Paatak Lok on Amazon Prime and Bulbbul on Netflix.

Her next production with be Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Irrfan Khan's son Babil.