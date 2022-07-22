Anushka Sharma shares enviable pics of her relishing croissants in Paris, Parineeti Chopra reacts 'Send me some'

Anushka Sharma has shared some enviable pictures from her Paris vacation as she savoured some croissants while also relishing the view outside her room. Her Bollywood colleague Parineeti Chopra asked her to send her some in London, while reacting to the post in the comments section. Also read: Anushka Sharma shares glimpses of her pristine white hotel room in Paris

Anushka shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "When in Paris .. eat many croissants." She is seen in a white bathrobe, sitting by the window, with a croissant in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other. Her multiple pictures show how she savoured every bite of the croissant. Anushka Sharma shared a few pics of herself on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, Parineeti wrote, “Send me some to London. Thanks and regards.” Saba Ali Khan commented, “Enjoy!!!” Makeup artist Puneet B Saini also wrote, “And eat some for us too.” A fan also reacted, “Awwww cutieeepieee.”

She shared the pictures on her Instagram Stories as well and captioned them, “Being very Parisian here… Breakfast of coffee and croissant was devoured,” and added, "Sahi mein bahut sahi tha (it was really very good)."

Anushka also shared many more pictures of her hotel room and the view from her window. She also shared pictures from a set and glimpse of her makeup session, hinting that she was in Paris for a shoot.

Earlier this month, Anushka announced the first schedule wrap of her upcoming sports biopic, Chakda Express. Sharing a picture of herself holding a ball, Anushka wrote, "Schedule one done. More to follow #ChakdaExpress"

Chakda Express marks her comeback to acting after her last release Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will be released on Netflix. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma is producing the film under his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON