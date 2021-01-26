Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share empowering messages on Republic Day: 'Future depends on what we do today'
- Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, have shared messages on the occasion of Republic Day. Check them out here.
Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have wished their friends and followers a happy Republic Day. They took to social media on Tuesday to post their messages.
Anushka shared an animated video of national flags, with the words 'Happy Republic Day' flashing across the screen. Virat, meanwhile, posted a message on Instagram Stories. "The future depends on what we do today. Let's be the strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind," he wrote.
Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this month. Virat announced the baby's birth in a social media post. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” he wrote. They were spotted publicly for the first time just a few days later.
Anushka has already made it clear that they “do not want to raise a child in the public eye”. To that end, they have requested the media to not cover their daughter. She told Vogue, “I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”
Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth, thank paparazzi for respecting their request
The actor's last screen appearance came in 2018's Zero, following which she went on an acting sabbatical citing exhaustion. She has remained busy with streaming titles such as Paatal Lok and Bulbbul, both of which were produced by her Clean Slate Filmz banner.
