Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's visit to this Bengaluru restaurant caused a road block; eatery gets a call from police

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma’s star power once turned a quiet outing in Bengaluru into complete chaos. The celebrity couple caused a huge crowd frenzy during a visit to a popular restaurant in the city. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017.

According to a recent interview, fans gathered in large numbers outside the venue as soon as news of their presence spread, leading to a major roadblock in the area. The situation became so overwhelming that the local police later contacted the restaurant and asked the management to inform authorities in advance whenever any high-profile celebrity planned to visit.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s visit led to traffic jam In an interview with Pinkvilla Biz, the director of Bengaluru’s famous eatery, Central Tiffin Room, Ganesh Poojari, recalled the time when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s visit to the eatery, which led to mayhem.

During the interaction, Ganesh recalled receiving a call about Virat and Anushka’s visit three days before their visit, but he initially dismissed it as “fake” and did not take it seriously. Before their visit, he received several calls from their “local reference who manages VIP movement,” but brushed them off as mere “hype.” A few hours before the visit, he got another call, followed by a final confirmation just minutes before their arrival.

“I got a final call saying they are actually here at the corner, and have come in two cars. I still thought it is not real and after that, two cars came outside the entrance. We made them comfortable. They were with families… She couldn’t recollect the last time. She said it was a while ago and now, ‘I have come with my family and husband. We don’t have time, but we have come. We have been craving for so long so we actually had to make time and we just came here’,” Ganesh said.