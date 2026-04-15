Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s wedding had a gatecrasher, reveals security head: ‘He arrived in BMW dressed as maharaja’

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017, surprising fans with an intimate wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Their wedding was a private affair, with very few invitees from either the film or cricket world. In a recent podcast with Hindi Rush, security head Yaseen Khan revealed that a gatecrasher had managed to enter Virushka’s wedding. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017.

Yaseen Khan recalls how a stranger gatecrashed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding Yaseen recalled how a person gatecrashed Anushka and Virat's wedding and said, “A gatecrasher, dressed exactly like a maharaja, arrived in a BMW, accompanied by two bouncers in a Safari. I wasn’t present at the gate. I was on the main floor where the wedding was taking place. My team was there. We know gatecrashers by face. My supervisor had a doubt, so he flagged it for the event management team."

He revealed that the young trainees in the management team mistook the gatecrasher for a real guest and allowed him into the wedding. He recalled how he then handled the situation and said, “When I got my eyes on him, he would stay only in the corner. His security guards would click his picture with a celebrity, after which he’d retreat into the corner. If you’re a guest, you’d mingle with others at the wedding."

When Yaseen asked about his identity, the uninvited guest claimed he was the nephew of a prominent invitee who had been unable to attend the wedding in Italy. Recalling the incident, Yaseen said he then cross-checked the claim with Virat’s manager, who clarified that the guest in question had been invited only to the Delhi reception, not the Italy wedding. Yaseen added that he later informed the man that entry was restricted to invited guests only, after which the individual reacted with some attitude before eventually leaving.