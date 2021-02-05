Aparshakti Khurana: Acceptance from the fraternity lot more important to me than audience

Comic roles are what he has mostly done in throughout his five-year-long acting career, and this year, Aparshakti Khurana has a new plan in place which will see in dabble with a variety of genres.

“I have a suspense thriller under my kitty, and I’m also going to do a period drama on the web,” he reveals.

While his comic timing has been appreciated in all his outings so far — Dangal (2016), Stree (2018) , Luka Chuppi and Pati, Patni Aur Woh (2019), the actor says he doesn’t mind that he has been only offered such roles back-to-back.

“That’s how the world functions. If someone wants to put their money on you, they want to be sure about you. I don’t blame anyone. I’d not say it was difficult, I’d rather put it this way that I was not trying too hard to kind of take that journey away from comedy roles. It happens when it happens. Like when it comes to acting also, films happened when it had to,” the 33-year-old explains.

Khurana, brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, says now he can sense the perception around him change with even lead parts coming his way as oppose to the same old friend of the hero roles.

“Initially people weren’t very keen on making me do different parts. Now, I can see very different films coming in. I can see lead parts coming in. Serious films are coming in, serious filmmakers are coming in, which gives me a lot of happiness and confidence as an artiste. The acceptance from the fraternity is lot more important to me than the acceptance from the audience. That’s something which really matters to me. I can sense a certain kind of acceptance from the fraternity which really makes me happy,” he says excitedly.

While things have taken time to come around in his career in terms of roles, Khurana has no qualms and says he loves the way things have panned out.

“If I’ve to start all over again , I’d want it to happen exactly the same way it has happened for me. One may feel that the grass is greener on the other side but I want to have my reality checks in place and be that guy jaha pe apne side ki grass zyada acchi hai.. It’s very easy to sit back and say, ‘Uska kaam accha hai and uski journey acchi hai’, and it’s very difficult to enjoy your work. I’ve been enjoying my own journey,” he concludes.