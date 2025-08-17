'Apoorva Mukhija has no concern for the fact that I'm hurt': Sufi Motiwala reveals why they are not friends anymore

Apoorva Mukhija and Sufi Motiwala became friends on the reality show The Traitors, and they even collaborated on a storytime video on her YouTube channel. However, many noticed that Sufi did not include any mention of Apoorva in his latest Instagram reel. The two of them are among a select few content creators who were in Australia for a Stranger Things event. Sufi has now clarified the speculation about their friendship and admitted that they are no longer friends. Sufi Motiwala has broken his silence on the comments about his bond with Apoorva Mukhija.

What Sufi said about The Rebel Kid

Sufi took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “No more lies. I've received a lot of texts saying that I've taken clout from Apoorva and I've left her. I've literally never collaborated on a reel with her and have been on her YouTube twice, both of which were her content pieces entirely. So no I'm not sorry I didn't use her for clout (incase u forgot we were on the same show without knowing each other I don't need her clout) I wanted to be friends with Apoorva not the rebel kid when there was no accountability constantly for how I was being treated I distanced myself."

Sufi via Instagram Stories.

'I'm not friends with her anymore'

He added, "I even requested her to ask her audience to calm down because they've been abusing me for no reason. Sadly this person who called me her best friend has no concern for that and or the fact that maybe I'm hurt. THAT is why I'm not friends with her anymore. Keep it cute keep it moving.”

He concluded, “Idc about anything u think I'm a horrible person ok. But I have worked my a** off to build myself to where I am and I won't let a bunch of children discredit that by spreading misinformation.”

Apoorva has not spoken about this matter on her social media accounts as of yet.

Both Apoorva and Sufi became close friends during their stint on The Traitors. Sufi had previously supported Apoorva after another contestant, Sudhanshu Pandey, criticised her for using abusive language and her behaviour towards others on the show. Even during the controversy of India's Got Latent, Sufi had stood in support of Apoorva after she received heavy backlash and media scrutiny.