Apoorva Mukhija reveals spending 3 lakh on her makeover but ‘nothing really changed’: Hairdo, veneers, IV drips, more

YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija has shared that she spent ₹3 lakh on her makeover and added that she "honestly looks the same". Taking to her YouTube channel, Apoorva posted a video and gave fans a glimpse of what all she did to get a new look. Apoorva got her hair coloured, got veneers, visited the dermatologist, did pedicure, took IV drips and also got her nails done. Apoorva Mukhija shared a new video on her YouTube channel.

Apoorva Mukhija spends lakhs in her makeover

The video began with Apoorva giving a before-and-after peek at how she looked. She said, "So I started introspecting about why people didn’t like me, and then I realised it’s not me, it’s God’s fault. Kyunki bhagwan ne mujhe attitude toh Aishwarya Rai wala diya par shakal ye diya hai (God gave me the attitude of Aishwarya Rai, but this face). Mujhe realise hua ki main agar thodi zada hot hoti toh (I realised that had I been a little more hot then) I would have gotten away with everything, including what I said on Latent (India's Got Latent)."

Apoorva gets her hair done, opts for veneers

At first, Apoorva visited the hair salon, where she got a new hairdo. She finished her salon treatment with a pedicure. Apoorva then went to the dentist to get veneers and then visited her dermatologist. Apoorva said in the video, “Mujhe vishwas nahi ho raha hai ki main life mein itni ameer ho chuki hoon ki mere paas ye bhinn-bhnn prakaar ke doctors hai (I can’t believe I’ve become so rich that I now have different types of doctors)."

Apoorva talks about her childhood

"Mere papa bachpan mein ek uncle ko phone lagate the jo humari building mein rehte the, aur wohi humari saari beemariyon ka ilaaj kar dete the (As a child, my father would just call an uncle from our building to treat all our illnesses)...But now look at me, taking six appointments in a day," she added.

Apoorva takes several treatments

Apoorva then went to a nail salon, followed by a laser treatment and ended her day by getting an IV drip. After returning home, she said, “I spent close to ₹3 lakh, and this is what I finally look like now. I honestly look the same. Whatever little difference is there is because of the makeup. Nothing really changed even after spending ₹3 lakh, except for my teeth, which you all seem to hate... So if you liked this video, please like, share, and subscribe, and help me earn my ₹5 lakh back."

She shared the video with the caption, "I am a different person now." Her video has over 7.87 lakh views and over 81K likes. Apoorva has over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

About Apoorva and India's Got Latent row

Apoorva, famously known as The Rebel Kid, was embroiled in India's Got Talent controversy earlier this year. She was accused of making an objectionable comment during the YouTube show. There was a major controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia made crude comments about parents and sex. Multiple complaints were filed in Mumbai seeking action against him, Apoorva and the show's host Samay Raina.

About Apoorva's other projects

Apoorva made her Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan. Directed by Shauna Gautam, it released on Netflix in March. It also starred Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj, among others. She was last seen in the show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. It also featured Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaar, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Nourozi, and Uorfi Javed.