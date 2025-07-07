Apoorva Mukhija says she's ‘grateful’ for India’s Got Latent row: 'Kisi aur ke saath hota toh nahi seh pate'

Social media content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija, aka the Rebel Kid, has said that she is "really happy, grateful, glad" that the controversy took place after she appeared on Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent show. Speaking with Zoom, Apoorva said that the ow made her realise that "the internet is not your reality" and "you don’t live there". Apoorva Mukhija, along with Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia, appeared on Samay Raina's India’s Got Talent earlier this year.

Apoorva is happy about India’s Got Latent row

Apoorva said the incident helped her "detach from what people are saying about me". "Apoorva told us, “I am really happy that it happened to me. I am grateful that it happened to me because I realised the internet is not your reality. It is a digital world; you don’t live there. These people don’t matter; nothing matters. Whatever you think of yourself matters. It took me so much courage to get back out there. I am glad it happened because it helped me detach from what people are saying about me," she said.

Apoorva shares what changed for her after controversy

She also drew a comparison between what changed after the row. "I was in the loop of constantly checking Reddit, comments, what people are saying, and the roast videos they’re making on me. Now, I don’t care. I am glad it happened to me kyunki kisi aur ke saath hota toh nahi seh pate (had it happened with someone else, they wouldn't have been able to tolerate it). So, I really killed with that.”

Apoorva praises Samay Raina

Praising Samay, Apoorva said that he "is really killing it". She added that the "kind of shows that he’s selling out and the kind of popularity he has, it is incredible". Apoorva is also happy that "everyone got out of it, sort of unscathed and doing better than before".

About Apoorva, India’s Got Latent row

Apoorva, among other content creators, faced backlash on an episode on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. In February this year, Apoorva was one of the guests on the show. The show was embroiled in a major controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia made crude comments about parents and sex.

Multiple complaints were filed in Mumbai seeking action against him, Apoorva and Samay. She was accused of making an objectionable comment during the YouTube show. She had appeared before the Mumbai police in connection with the case. The National Commission for Women also took serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks and summoned them.