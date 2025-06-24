Uorfi Javed lashes out at ‘hypocrite’ Sufi Motiwala, says he is playing ‘victim card’ after abusing her on The Traitors

The feud between Uorfi Javed and Sufi Motiwala took a fresh turn on Tuesday after Sufi penned a long note saying that he is ‘sick’ of her stupid narrative and does not want to involved in it. In response, Uorfi stated that Sufi should stop playing the ‘victim card’ now after verbally abusing her on The Traitors. (Also read: Uorfi Javed's sister Dolly slams Sufi Motiwala for verbally abusing sister on The Traitors: ‘You're such a hypocrite’) Sufi Motiwala and Uorfi Javed participated in the reality show, The Traitors.

What Uorfi said

In her Instagram Stories, Uorfi wrote, “Gaali dete time ye log bhool jaate hai (These people forget while abusing) open your mouth and tell the world how I gave quotes to a magazine after you messaged me k ‘Orry k la*de me ghus ja’. I kept deleting cause we belong to the same agency and they messaged me saying how you're having a panic attack so I was just being nice. And my sister has her own voice, she can say whatever she wants. Stop victimising yourself when you're the one who is abusing me on national television calling me m*******d s***i', Ye aadmi poori duniya ko bole, judge kare, gaali de, koi inhe palat k bol de to problem hai (When someone gives it back to the same person who is abusing, judging then its a problem)!”

Uorfi via Instagram Stories.

'I don't play the victim card'

She further wrote, “I wasn't even saying anything but my sister has her own voice and can voice her own opinions. Bolne ko toh badle mein 4 gaali de deti (She also could have hurled abuses) after hearing what you say the stuff you've said about me but I was quiet only posted a meme. Chalo victimisation ki baat karte hai (Let's talk about victimisation), do you even know how many times I've been slut shamed, abused and trolled, you're not the only one. I can post 10000 msgs and screenshots where people have abused me, threatened to rape me, kill me and my family. But I don't play the victim card.”

Uorfi via Instagram Stories.

Uorfi also called out Sufi for saying he is the ‘youngest’ in the show and said that he should not have participated in the first place if that is the point. She also called it hypocrisy that he targeted Raftaar.

For the unversed, Sufi and Uorfi are currently seen in the Prime Video reality show The Traitors. At one point in the episode, Sufi verbally abused Uorfi in another room, and said that he will continue to bash her outfits on the internet. Uorfi is also at odds with Sufi and his friend Apoorva Mukhija on the show.