Uorfi Javed's sister Dolly slams Sufi Motiwala for verbally abusing sister on The Traitors: ‘You're such a hypocrite’

Uorfi Javed's sister Dolly is not okay with fashion influencer-commentator Sufi Motiwala ranting out against people abusing him for his sexuality. She has lashed out at Sufi for making derogatory remarks about her sister in the reality show The Traitors, calling him a hypocrite. Also read: Uorfi Javed calls Apoorva Mukhija ‘mannerless’ after tiff on The Traitors: ‘Nahi banna cool gang ka part’ At the moment, Sufi and Uorfi are seen in the reality show, The Traitors.

Dolly fires back at Sufi

Uorfi Javed's sister Dolly took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of the video he posted, reacting to the comments he got from social media users abusing him for his sexual orientation. Uorfi's sister called him out for using abusive language towards her family in the show.

She wrote a long note, saying, “And to this guy. Getting so offended when people are bullying him and abusing him. Okay then why would you abuse my sister. You literally called her "m****ch** s**li.”

She continued, “I don't stand for people abusing you for your sexual preference, but oh boy, you're such a hypocrite. Toh tum doosro ko maa behen ki gaali de sakte ho? (You can abuse others’ sisters and mothers?) This okay with you? Okay so we all can't abuse each other but this guy can. Inke paas saare rights hai doosre ke upar gandagi daalne ka (They have all the right to be dirty towards someone else)!”

“I am again so confused, getting offended over people abusing him but no problems in giving gandi gaalis to me, sabko victim banna hai (using abusive langauge towards me, and playing the victim card),” she ended.

Dolly wondered why he was playing the victim card.

At the moment, Sufi and Uorfi are seen in the reality show, The Traitors.

About The Traitors

The Indian adaptation of the hit Dutch reality show features Karan Johar as the host. Twenty contestants, including names like Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, Anshula Kapoor, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Lakshi Manchu, and Karan Kundrra, are split into Traitors and the Faithful. The reality show is a murder mystery with a dash of intrigue thrown in. It was released on Prime Video on June 12. Raj Kundra became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show after Apoorva Mukhija exposed him as a traitor. Following this, Maheep Kapoor and Raftaar were voted out of the show.