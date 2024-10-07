Arbaaz Khan responds as fan asks about his 'next marriage'; jokes wife Sshura Khan cooks ‘stories’

Arbaaz Khan has replied when a person asked him about his 'next marriage'. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Arbaaz held an AMA session during which he also spoke about his wife and make-up artist Sshura Khan, son Arhaan Khan, father Salim Khan and brother Salman Khan. (Also Read | Salman Khan was a shy kid, Arbaaz Khan a ‘regular seducer’, says Javed Akhtar) Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan last year.

Arbaaz talks about Salim, Salman

A fan asked, "Sir, what inspires you the most? One habit of Salim Sahab and Salman you wanna adopt for the rest of your life?" Arbaaz replied, "Salim Saab's integrity. Salman's dedication." A person asked, "Why are you so handsome" and Arbaaz said, "Dunno. Even my wife Shura thinks the same." When asked about his bond with his son Arhaan, Arbaaz said, "Very, very close. he is more like a friend."

Arbaaz talks about his 'next marriage'

A person asked about his favourite person, and he replied, "My dad, Mr Salim Khan." When another person asked about his 'next marriage', Arbaaz replied, "Bus ho gaya bhai (It's done brother) (laughing face and folded hands emojis)." When a social media user said that she wanted to be Arbaaz's 'elder brother's wife', he said, “What do I say? Lage raho (Be at it) Munnabhai.” Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) stars Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. Salman Khan is Arbaaz's elder brother. Sohail Khan is the youngest brother.

Arbaaz held an AMA session on Instagram.

He also spoke about Arhaan Khan, Salim Khan and Salman Khan.

Arbaaz reveals what Sshura cooks best

An Instagram user asked, "What does Shura cook best?" Arbaaz replied, "Stories (laughing face emoji). Just kidding. She cooks mutton biryani well (OK hand emoji)." Another fan said, "Your Sshura is very beautiful." He responded, "Shukriyaa (thank you) (folded hands emoji). Yes, she is very beautiful (heart eyes emoji)."

About Arbaaz and Sshura

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24 last year at the latter's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram to share the news with a post. "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!," he wrote. The ceremony happened in the presence of close friends and family members.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani, but the two called it quits last year.