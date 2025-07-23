Archana Puran Singh says Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan found similarities with her sons: ‘Parmeet looked at me like…’

Actor Archana Puran Singh recently hosted Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur at her home for a fun vlog with her family. During the vlog, Archana recalled Parmeet Sethi’s reaction when Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan pointed out similarities between themselves and her sons. Archana Puran Singh recalls Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan's comments about her sons.

In the vlog, Mrunal was seen asking Aaryamann Sethi if he ever wished to have curly hair like his brother Ayushmann Sethi, to which Aaryamann replied that he loved straight hair. Archana then joked, “Once Jackie Shroff asked me, ‘How does he have straight hair?’ I said, ‘He got it from my neighbour.’”

SRK, Hrithik said Archana Puran Singh's son had these features similar to them

She further recalled a throwback moment from Aryan Khan’s birthday party at Mannat and said, “We once went to Mannat when these kids were younger to attend Shah Rukh’s son Aryan’s birthday party. So Shah Rukh met my son and said, ‘His hair is exactly like mine,’ and went away—and Bittoo (Parmeet) looked at me like... Next, Hrithik Roshan comes and he looks at Ayushmann and says, ‘His eyes are exactly like mine,’ and Bittoo again looked at me…”

She then shared that both her sons actually look exactly like her husband and actor Parmeet. This anecdote left Mrunal and others in splits. The conversation was followed by fun chats about family, the industry, and their upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2, with Mrunal and Ajay Devgn.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N.R. Pachisia and Pravin Talreja, Son of Sardaar 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar. The sequel stars Ajay, Mrunal, Ravi Kishan, Roshni Walia, Vindu Dara Singh, Kubbra Sait, and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 1 August.

Archana Puran Singh is currently seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show, which also features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Krushna Abhishek. The third season kicked off on 21 June and has completed five episodes so far.