Arhaan Khan joins ‘big brother bootcamp’ as dad Arbaaz Khan, stepmom Sshura welcome baby girl, plays with cousin Ayat

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan welcomed their baby daughter on October 5. Soon after the happy news, family members were spotted visiting the hospital to meet the newborn. Amid the celebrations, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan shared a heart-warming post, flaunting his big brother duties with Arpita Khan’s daughter Ayat, and fans can’t get enough of it. Arhaan Khan shares adorable pictures with sister Ayat on social media.

Arhaan Khan shares the joy of being a big brother

On Monday, Arhaan took to Instagram and shared some pictures from his fun weekend with his sister Ayat. In the first pic, he was seen carrying Ayat on his shoulders. He also shared a video showing him and Ayat playing basketball together. Another video showed him playing with a toy gun with his brother, Yohan Khan. He was also seen protecting Ayat as she tried horse riding. Among these adorable pictures was a pic from Sshura Khan’s baby shower too, hinting at his happiness about being a big brother to Sshura and Arbaaz’s newborn daughter. The caption on the post read, “big brother bootcamp.”

Fans flooded the comment section with love. One of the comments read, “stop it, MY HEART.” Another wrote, “how cute.” Another commented, “Awwwwww thts tooo cute… God bless u.” Another wrote, “So cute, Arhaan. I feel he just wanted to post about her little sister but was awkward, so also included cousins… so cute … congratulations big brother.” Another commented, “This is super cute, congratulations on your baby sister.”

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcome baby girl

Arhaan was recently seen visiting Arbaaz Khan and Sshura at the hospital to see his baby sister. He was spotted by the paparazzi as he was leaving. He was all smiles as paps congratulated him and even thanked them for their wishes. Sshura was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital on Thursday, October 4, a few days after the family hosted an intimate baby shower attended by close friends and relatives. Arbaaz and Sshura were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday, confirmed Arbaaz’s team to Hindustan Times. Salman was also seen visiting the couple and the newborn baby at the hospital.