Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan twin in yellow at her baby shower; Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur join them. Watch

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, will have their first child soon. The couple hosted a baby shower in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by the Khan family as well as friends from the film industry. Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur were also spotted arriving at the event. Salman Khan attended Sshura Khan's baby shower, showing up for his brother Arbaaz Khan.

Sshura Khan’s baby shower

Arbaaz and Sshura arrived together at the baby shower while twinning in yellow. Arbaaz opted for a yellow shirt and white pants, while Sshura wore a long, flowing yellow dress. The couple was all smiles as they posed for a few pictures for the paparazzi before heading inside.

Salman arrived at the celebration, dressed in black, accompanied by a heavy security detail. The security kept most people away from him as he headed inside. Iulia arrived separately, dressed in a floral suit paired with a white T-shirt.

Arbaaz’s son with ex-wife Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, his son Nirvan Khan, Arpita Khan, Gauhar Khan and others also joined the couple for the occasion. Sohail arrived with his mother, Salma Khan, at the event, joking with the paparazzi when they asked them to pose for pictures.

About Arbaaz and Sshura Khan

Arbaaz confirmed the news of Sshura’s pregnancy in June, after rumours had circulated that she was expecting. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, with whom he shares 22-year-old son Arhaan. They divorced in 2017 after 17 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent. His baby with Sshura will be his second.

Recent work

Arbaaz most recently produced Patna Shuklla and Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. He was last seen in an acting role in the 2019 film Dabangg 3, alongside Salman, in Hindi, and in the 2024 film Shivam Bhaje, in Telugu. Salman last starred in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar this year. He is now shooting for Battle of Galwan.