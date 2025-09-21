Salman Khan suffers injuries during Ladakh shoot for Battle of Galwan, returns to Mumbai

After completing a gruelling shoot in the sub-zero terrain of Ladakh, Salman Khan is set to resume filming his much-anticipated action drama, Battle of Galwan. The second schedule, which kicks off next week in Mumbai, is expected to be one of the most pivotal phases of the production, focusing not just on high-octane action but also deeply emotional sequences. Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, depicts the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Salman Khan shot at difficult locations in Ladakh

According to a Pinkvilla report, a source close to the production revealed that the Ladakh schedule tested the endurance of the entire team. “Salman Khan and the crew shot at sub-10 degrees in Ladakh. Despite dealing with physical injuries and low oxygen levels, Salman powered through the extreme conditions,” the source shared.

The team filmed action-packed and dramatic scenes at real locations over 45 days, with Salman on set for 15 of those days. Due to minor injuries sustained during the shoot, the actor is reportedly taking a short break to rest before diving back into the Mumbai leg of filming.

The Mumbai schedule is expected to explore more nuanced parts of the story, with director Apoorva Lakhia set to shoot some of the most emotionally resonant scenes. While the film’s release date remains under wraps, the makers are expected to announce it soon.

About Battle of Galwan

In July, Salman offered fans a chilling first look at Battle of Galwan through a motion poster that showcased him in one of his most intense avatars yet. The image showed him with a bloodied face, a thick moustache, and eyes blazing with resolve, set against a backdrop of military tension and patriotic fervour.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film revisits the real-life 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare and deadly skirmish that involved no firearms, only brutal hand-to-hand combat. The incident is now being retold as a powerful cinematic tribute to the valour and sacrifice of India’s soldiers.