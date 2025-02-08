Salman Khan criticises nephew Arhaan Khan for not being fluent in Hindi: ‘You should be ashamed of yourself’

Salman Khan recently appeared on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s podcast, Dum Biryani. During the chat, Salman schooled his nephew and his friends, Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma, after they admitted that they were not very fluent in Hindi. Salman Khan scolds Arhaan Khan for not being fluent in Hindi.

During the podcast, Salman asked Arhaan and his friends about their motive behind doing the podcast. When they revealed that it was "just a passing passion" and "a way to create memories for themselves" that they could cherish later, the actor said, "You guys should first do all of this in Hindi.”

One of Arhaan’s friends then replied, “Inko Hindi nahi aati” (they don’t know Hindi), pointing at Arhaan and another friend, who admitted, “My Hindi is very poor.” Salman then assured them that they could speak in Hindi, and he would correct them if they went wrong.

Salman scolds Arhaan and his friends

After Arhaan laughed as he joked, "Hindi classes, Hindi tutor, practice karo” Salman then told them, “You should be ashamed of yourselves if you guys don’t know Hindi. You have to cater to the audience who understands Hindi.”

During the podcast, Salman also questioned Arhaan and his friends about their career choices and went on to advise Arhaan to focus on identifying his strengths and weaknesses before entering the film industry.

Salman Khan’s upcoming films

Salman is currently busy shooting for his action drama, Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The film is currently in production and is scheduled for theatrical release on 28 March.

Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2. The filmmaker announced the film with a candid picture of the superstar on Instagram, leaving his fans excited. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand🌻Sajid Nadiadwala @beingsalmankhan @wardakhannadiadwala #Kick2 #Sikandar.”