Arjun Kapoor cheers for sister Anshula Kapoor as she walks the ramp for fashion week. Watch

Arjun Kapoor sat in the front row and applauded his sister Anshula Kapoor as she walked the ramp on Thursday for fashion week. The actor and his younger sister have a close relationship; he is elder to her by five years. Anshula wore a sheer, shimmering corset top and a slit skirt on the ramp at the show which also featured Sonakshi Sinha and Antara Motiwala Marwah. (Also read: Malaika Arora attends Rhea Kapoor's birthday party with Arjun Kapoor; Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor also spotted)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Anshula can be seen making her way down the ramp in the pale green outfit for fashion week. Arjun, who is dressed in a green jacket and dark pants, claps as Anshula passes him by. As she is about to leave the ramp, he stands up, cheers and applauds her again. The video is captioned, "#ArjunKapoor cheers sister #AnshulaKapoor as she walks the ramp at #LakmeFashionWeek in Mumbai #reelswithmanavmanglani."

Fans commented on the close bond between siblings in the comments section. One Instagram user said, "That's so sweet." Another added, "And so nice to see Arjun cheering for her!" Yet another fan shared, "So great... what a transformation."

Over the last year, Anshula has been sharing her weight loss journey on social media. Arjun and her other siblings, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor often drop in messages of support for her in the comments section. Last year on her birthday, Arjun had shared a throwback picture of the two on Instagram and wrote, "My co-rider for life! We are in this together. Good, bad or ugly. Happy bday lil sister Anshula Kapoor - you deserve the best always."

Anshula and Arjun's father is producer Boney Kapoor. Their mother was his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are children from Boney's second marriage to the late actor Sridevi. Anshula is said to be dating screenwriter Rohan Thakkar though they have never confirmed their relationship publicly. In December, they had vacationed together in Thailand.

Arjun was last seen in the action thriller Kuttey with Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu and Konkona Sensharma. He also has the films The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and another untitled film due for release.

