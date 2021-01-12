IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor models for girlfriend Malaika Arora in the moonlight, see pic
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor models for girlfriend Malaika Arora in the moonlight, see pic

  • Actor Arjun Kapoor posed for his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, for a stylish new picture, which he said was taken 'by her'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:56 PM IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a picture of himself, apparently taken by his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. Although he didn't specifically mention that Malaika was responsible for the photograph, he tagged her in the post and wrote, "by her," in the caption.

"A dreamer is one who can only find his way by moonlight..." Arjun captioned his post, which showed him posing at nighttime, with the moon in the background.


Arjun is currently in Jaisalmer, where he picked up the shooting of Bhoot Police. Arjun and the cast shot for the horror-comedy in Himachal Pradesh at the end of 2020.

He was joined during the Diwali break by Malaika. The couple celebrated the holidays with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in McLeodganj. During the trip, Arjun had shared a picture of himself at a cafe, and had captioned it, "When SHE looks at you..." Malaika had responded, "Who!?"

Arjun had also shared a picture of Malaika, and captioned it, "Check her out." The couple rang in the New Year at Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora's beach house in Goa.

Also read: Malaika Arora opens up on quarantining with Arjun Kapoor, says ‘There’s never a dull moment with him’

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship public in 2019. In an interview to Filmfare, he spoke about what made them decide to go public. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

