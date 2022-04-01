Arjun Kapoor on gossip about his relationship with Malaika Arora: 'In India, we have become jananis'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has spoken about being trolled about his relationship with his girlfriend, actor Malaika Arora adding that in India, people 'love gossiping'. In a new interview, he said that everyone has become 'jananis (women)' and want to discuss others' personal lives. He added if there is a 'quest to have a relationship' then a couple should 'give it respect on your own by stepping out'. (Also Read | Arjun Kapoor goes shirtless in pool, has a cheeky message for Malaika Arora: 'She can finally see my back')

Arjun and Malaika Arora have been dating for several years now. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 when Malaika dedicated a romantic birthday post to Arjun.

Speaking on Social Media Star With Janice, Arjun said, “I think where the personal life is concerned, instead of having speculation what happens is that at one point, you realise that the more you let people speculate and write randomly or write without keeping certain emotions in mind, it makes the relationship or the feelings you have towards each other come across as frivolous. And if there is a quest to have a relationship, then it’s better to just give it respect on your own by stepping out and saying, ‘This is our boundary, and now we are together. When we step out in public, when we pose for you, you take our pictures. Tomorrow you write about it or we speak about it'.”

He also spoke about trolling and the age gap, “People have opinions because they love having opinions. In India, we love gossiping, we’ve all become jananis (women). We all want to discuss ‘When will they get married? They don’t look good together. You think this is going to last? What does she see in him? Look at the way he is looking. Career will be ruined. This is said for the sake of saying...All it takes is one Friday or one interview where you explain yourself, all it takes is that much time for people’s perception to keep changing about you.”

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun had said that he and Malaika supported each other through social media toxicity and criticism. He had said, “It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because of the fact that we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity. Standing by Malaika never felt like it’s something extraordinary. It felt just the right thing, the most natural thing to do." The couple often share posts on social media platforms featuring each other.

Arjun recently wrapped up the shoot of his next, Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy Kuttey. He also has The Ladykiller and Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline. Malaika is seen often as a judge on reality shows.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON