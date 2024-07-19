Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post as Malaika Arora returns from vacation amid breakup rumours: Staying positive does not…

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's breakup rumours sparked a lot of buzz on social media. The duo did not respond to the reports, but they posted hints about their relationship on social media. Arjun shared a note on his Instagram about dealing with pain and staying positive. (Also read: Malaika Arora skips Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash amid breakup rumours; Varun, Janhvi and many celebs spotted at party) Arjun Kapoor penned a cryptic post amid breakup rumours with Malaika Arora.

Arjun Kapoor shares positive note amid breakup reports

Arjun shared a note in his Instagram story which read. “Staying positive does not mean that things will turn out okay. Rather, it is knowing you will be okay no matter how things turn out.” A few weeks ago, the actor captioned another cryptic note as, “We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities.” Malaika too dropped a cryptic post on Instagram a few weeks ago which read, “When they say you can't do it, do it twice and take pics.”

Arjun Kapoor shared a cryptic note about staying positive in his Instagram story.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora relationship history

Malaika and Arjun began dating in 2018. The duo had although never spoken much about their relationship, but kept posting mushy pictures from their vacations as well as while wishing each other on birthdays. Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan. They have a son called Arhaan from their marriage. The ex-couple officially divorced in May 2017. Arbaaz recently got married to Sshura Khan.

Arjun Kapoor's acting journey

Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade. He later starred in films like Aurangzeb, 2 States, Gunday, Finding Fanny, Half Girlfriend, Ki and Ka, Mubarakan, Namastey England, India's Most Wanted, Panipat, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The Lady Killer.

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects

Arjun will be next seen in Meri Patni Ka remake diected by Mudassar Aziz. The movie features Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. He is also part of Rhit Shetty's Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in crucial characters.