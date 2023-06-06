Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reacts woman asking her ‘when will you get married’

Model, entrepreneur Gabriella Demetriades recently reacted to a Instagram user who asked her about her marriage plans. Gabriella is actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend. They are currently expecting their second child together. Also read: Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades debuts baby bump, announces second pregnancy Arjun Rampal is dating Gabriella Demetriades.

Gabriella Demetriades' recent post on Instagram

Recently, mom-to-be Gabriella who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of photos from her weekend. From her outfit of the day to her meals, the photos revealed she had quite the relaxing time. It also featured Gabriella and Arjun's son Arik Rampal in one of the photos.

Gabriella Demetriades reacts to a question about her wedding.

Sharing the photos, Gabriella wrote, “A weekend #photodump #weekinphotos.” Reacting to it, a user commented, “When will u get married. u stay in India not ur born place. You ppl spoil youth mentality.” Replying to the comment, Gabriella said, “Yes the mentality here is spoilt by bringing beautiful souls into the world, not by small minded bigots.”

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal's love story

Gabriella and Arjun have been in a live-in relationship for years now. They met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating. In 2019, they had their son, Arik Rampal, their first child. In April this year, Gabriella announced the news of her second pregnancy with photos from a maternity shoot. She debuted her baby bump in the photos and wrote, "Reality or AI ?”

Arjun was previously married to Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. Arjun and Mehr officially parted ways in 2019.

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal on wedding plans

Previously Arjun Rampal had revealed that he and his girlfriend Gabriella have no plans of getting married. Arjun told Pinkvilla in a joint interview with Gabriella, “Humari shaadi to ho gayi hai na. Dil dil se mil gaye hain aur kya. Aur kya chahiye (We are already married. Our hearts have connected. What more do you need)? You need a piece of paper to validate it? I don’t think so and even she doesn’t. She (Gabriella) is the one who is not at all into marriage."

"We can be together and live together for longer than a married couple and does that make us any less of a couple? No. And there are many people, who can’t get married for whatever reasons and does that make their love any more or less significant? I don’t think so. I think for us it’s like, we are very solid and we are very protected in our love and we don’t need any more validation than that. But you know otherwise, I think it’s a choice. It’s not even a big deal. We still live together, we are a family and I think the most important part is the family,” Gabriella added.

