Arjun Rampal turns DJ at Gurugram club, grooves to Akshaye Khanna's viral Fa9la song from Dhurandhar. Watch

Actor Arjun Rampal is basking in the success of his latest release Dhurandhar. The spy thriller, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been on a record-breaking run at the box office ever since it hit theatres on December 5. Now, a video of Arjun at a club in Gurugram has appeared on social media, where he turned DJ and played a remixed version of the viral FA9LA track from the film. (Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection day 17: Ranveer Singh film snatches Ranbir Kapoor's Animal's crown, mints ₹555 crore) Arjun Rampal was spotted at a club in Gurugram.

Arjun turns DJ at Gurugram club

In the video, which was shared on Reddit, Arjun was seen grooving to the remixed version of the track as attendees cheered along. The actor smiled and danced to the track along with the other attendees.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over him, and one user commented, “I was there last night. He came at 1 am to the club, but didn't skimp out on the length of his set, I have to say. Incredible to see him live.” Another said, “So happy for the entire cast and crew!!!” A comment read, “He knows what he’s doing, the aura he holds even today!”

About Dhurandhar

Arjun played the character of Major Iqbal, a menacing Pakistani intelligence officer, in Dhurandhar. The film has already crossed ₹500 crore in India. Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that is loosely based on the Lyari Gang Wars in Pakistan and Indian intelligence’s role in it.

Ranveer stars as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, along with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The second part is set to release in theatres next year in March.