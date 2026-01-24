Aryan Khan calls King's release date teaser 'Baap'; Karan Johar cheers for Shah Rukh Khan: ‘The internet just broke'

The announcement that everyone was waiting for, is finally here! Shah Rukh Khan 's next film, King, has set its release date. It will hit theatres later this year, on Christmas. On Saturday, the makers released a minute-long announcement video to reveal the date- 24.12.26. Now, Shah Rukh's son, Aryan Khan, has reacted to the announcement. (Also read: King release date: Shah Rukh Khan film ready to roar, Sidharth Anand's actioner set to be a Christmas release )

How Aryan reacted

Aryan's reaction was simple yet precise. He shared the action-packed announcement video, which showed Shah Rukh in an intense and larger-than-life avatar, on his Instagram Stories. “Baap,” he wrote in the caption, which translates to father in Hindi. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan also shared the video on her Instagram account. Suhana will star in the film alongside Shah Rukh, it will mark her second film after The Archies. Orry commented, “Most excited for Suhana Khan.” Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post with heart emoticons.