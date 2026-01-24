Aryan Khan calls King's release date teaser 'Baap'; Karan Johar cheers for Shah Rukh Khan: ‘The internet just broke'
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner King will release later this year during Christmas. It is directed by Sidharth Anand.
The announcement that everyone was waiting for, is finally here! Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King, has set its release date. It will hit theatres later this year, on Christmas. On Saturday, the makers released a minute-long announcement video to reveal the date- 24.12.26. Now, Shah Rukh's son, Aryan Khan, has reacted to the announcement. (Also read: King release date: Shah Rukh Khan film ready to roar, Sidharth Anand's actioner set to be a Christmas release)
How Aryan reacted
Aryan's reaction was simple yet precise. He shared the action-packed announcement video, which showed Shah Rukh in an intense and larger-than-life avatar, on his Instagram Stories. “Baap,” he wrote in the caption, which translates to father in Hindi. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan also shared the video on her Instagram account. Suhana will star in the film alongside Shah Rukh, it will mark her second film after The Archies. Orry commented, “Most excited for Suhana Khan.” Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post with heart emoticons.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar also reacted to the announcement. He shared the video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “OMGGGGG! The internet just broke! Bhaiii you have killed it!” Karan has directed Shah Rukh in multiple films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name is Khan.
About King
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, King features an ensemble cast including daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in December 24, 2026.
Shah Rukh Khan last appeared in Dunki, released in 2023. Last year, he was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan.
