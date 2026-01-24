Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Aryan Khan calls King's release date teaser 'Baap'; Karan Johar cheers for Shah Rukh Khan: ‘The internet just broke'

    Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner King will release later this year during Christmas. It is directed by Sidharth Anand.

    Updated on: Jan 24, 2026 6:26 PM IST
    By Santanu Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The announcement that everyone was waiting for, is finally here! Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King, has set its release date. It will hit theatres later this year, on Christmas. On Saturday, the makers released a minute-long announcement video to reveal the date- 24.12.26. Now, Shah Rukh's son, Aryan Khan, has reacted to the announcement. (Also read: King release date: Shah Rukh Khan film ready to roar, Sidharth Anand's actioner set to be a Christmas release)

    Aryan Khan has reacted to the announcement video of King's release date.
    Aryan Khan has reacted to the announcement video of King's release date.

    How Aryan reacted

    Aryan's reaction was simple yet precise. He shared the action-packed announcement video, which showed Shah Rukh in an intense and larger-than-life avatar, on his Instagram Stories. “Baap,” he wrote in the caption, which translates to father in Hindi. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan also shared the video on her Instagram account. Suhana will star in the film alongside Shah Rukh, it will mark her second film after The Archies. Orry commented, “Most excited for Suhana Khan.” Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post with heart emoticons.

    Aryan via Instagram Stories.
    Aryan via Instagram Stories.

    Meanwhile, Karan Johar also reacted to the announcement. He shared the video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “OMGGGGG! The internet just broke! Bhaiii you have killed it!” Karan has directed Shah Rukh in multiple films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name is Khan.

    Karan via Instagram Stories.
    Karan via Instagram Stories.

    About King

    Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, King features an ensemble cast including daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in December 24, 2026.

    Shah Rukh Khan last appeared in Dunki, released in 2023. Last year, he was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan.

    • Santanu Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Santanu Das

      Santanu Das is an entertainment journalist and film critic at Hindustan Times. He writes on films, TV and celebrity culture.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Bollywood/Aryan Khan Calls King's Release Date Teaser 'Baap'; Karan Johar Cheers For Shah Rukh Khan: ‘The Internet Just Broke'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes