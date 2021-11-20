As court says ‘no positive evidence against Aryan Khan', Sanjay Gupta asks ‘who compensates for what he went through?'

The Bombay High Court released a detailed order granting bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two others in the drugs-on-cruise case. The court said that prima facie, it has not found any positive evidence against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence.

After the court's order, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to react to the statement. “So Aryan Khan is and was innocent says Bombay High Court. Who compensates for what he went through, his family went through,” he wrote. Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali wrote in a tweet, “Happy @iamsrk @gaurikhan. God is great.”

A single bench of Justice NW Sambre had on October 28 granted bail to Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha in the case on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each. A detailed copy of the order was made available on Saturday. The court said that perusal of the WhatsApp chats extracted from the phone of Aryan Khan shows that nothing objectionable was noticed to suggest that he, Arbaaz and Munmun along with other accused in the case have hatched a conspiracy to commit the offence in question.

"There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful acts," the court said while rejecting the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) argument.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Aryan Khan had walked out of the Arthur Road jail on October 30. As per the bail conditions imposed by the Bombay High Court, he is required to appear before the NCB office in south Mumbai every Friday to mark his presence.