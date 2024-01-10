As Hrithik Roshan turns 50, Sussanne Khan wishes him ‘the greatest love story’, Saba Azad pens romantic post

Hrithik Roshan turned 50 on Wednesday and had only love coming his way from all over. His girlfriend and singer-actor Saba Azad as well as ex-wife Sussanne Khan penned sweet birthday posts on Instagram on the occasion. Sussanne even wished Hrithik “greatest Love story” in her message on his birthday. Also read: Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie pens heartfelt note on his 50th birthday Sussanne Khan is friends with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and wished him on his birthday.

Saba and Sussanne's birthday posts for Hrithik

Saba shared a boomerang video of Hrithik and her posing for a selfie during one of their vacations and sharing a kiss. She wrote along with it, “50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love everyday the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light.”

Sussanne Khan also penned a sweet note of appreciation for Hrithik, praising his love and commitment towards their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sharing a video montage of his several pictures with their kids, she wrote, "Happy Happpiest Birthday Rye.. You truly are ‘Father Ocean’ with the abundance of wisdom love and commitment you give to Ray and Ridz.. I wish you even more super success, the greatest Love story and alll the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless, along with smiling face with open hands emojis, hearts, biceps and cake emojis.

She further added, “P.S 50 looks more like 30 on you!!” along with a wink emoji.

Anil Kapoor wishes Fighter co-star

Almost the entire Bollywood shared birthday messages for Hrithik on social media. His Fighter co-star Anil Kapoor shared a behind-the-scene picture with Hrithik and wrote, “The inspired said to the inspiration - “Are you for real!?” Kaun inspired hai aur kaun inspiration (who among the two is inspired and who is the inspiration), I’ll leave the guesswork to you. Happy Birthday HR. Love you Fighter. @hrithikroshan.”

Just like Hrithik, Anil Kapoor is also hailed for his forever young looks. The two will now be seen in the upcoming aerial action film, Fighter. It is set to hit theatres on January 25 and stars the much anticipated pairing of Hrithik and Deepika Padukone.

