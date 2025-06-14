As paparazzi ‘haunt’ Karisma Kapoor, family after Sunjay Kapur's death, TV actor thankful she mourned husband in peace

Kareena spotted outside Karisma's house

Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan rushed to be by Karisma Kapoor's side at 2 am on Friday morning, hours after the news of Sunjay's death emerged. On Friday, Kareena was spotted exiting Karisma's house. Paparazzi clicked the actor as she sat in her car, seemingly trying to hide her face from the camera flashes.

However, a few paparazzi implied that Kareena was crying as she was sitting in the car. One Instagram page shared the video writing, "@kareenakapoorkhan was crying as she spotted @therealkarismakapoor leaving the house after Sunjay Kapur’s death." This, coupled with how the paparazzi crowded around Kareena and her vehicle, angered many online.

Suzanne Bernert remembers mourning her husband

TV actor Suzanne Bernert was among the first to comment. The actor, who lost her husband Akhil Mishra in 2023, recalled that time and commented, "I am so glad that no press was anywhere when my Akhil passed away. It's horrible to be haunted when all you want to do is curl up and cry." Another fan echoed, "She is a mother and a wife and a couple of months ago, she nearly lost Saif due to a cowardly attack on him. She has gone through a lot. Let her do what she wants to now. She deserves as much."

Suzanne is a German actor who works in India. She has appeared in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. and The Accidental Prime Minister. But her real claim to fame is playing Queen Helena in Chakravartin Ashok Samrat. The actor has portrayed Sonia Gandhi in a number of films and TV shows. Suzanne married actor Akhil Mishra in 2009. Mishra died on 20 September 2023 at the age of 67 after suffering a fall in the kitchen.

Others were more sceptical of how Kareena's video was presented. "Did Kareena know that she was crying?" quipped one fan. Many said the actor was merely hiding her face from the camera. Attributing to allegations of domestic violence in Karisma and Sunjay's marriage, one commenter wrote, "Why the f*** will she cry for a person who abused her sister...she is just hiding her face."

Sunjay Kapur's death

Sunjay Kapur, the Chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar, suffered a heart attack while he was in the middle of a polo match, according to reports. He was 53. He had been married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003-16. The two have two children. Sunjay was previously married to fashion designer and stylist and Nandita Mahtani from 1996-2000. Since 2017, he had been married to model-turned-actor Priya Sachdev, with whom he had a son.