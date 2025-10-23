As Sushant Singh Rajput's family opposes CBI clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty, she lists '5 lessons from my controversies'

On Thursday, the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput said that they would challenge the closure report filed by CBI in his death, calling it ‘nothing but an eyewash’. HT exclusively reported that Sushant’s family dismissed the clean chit the agency gave to the actor’s ex-girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, announcing they’d challenge it in court. Rhea Chakraborty was investigated in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rhea Chakraborty on her controversies

Hours before this, Rhea took to social media to share a branded post on her Instagram account, which listed ‘5 lessons from my controversies’. The post, an ad for Biodance, saw Rhea indulge in some skincare and use the brand’s face mask. The video saw the actor perform various chores at home while using the mask.

The caption included a twist to Rhea’s legal battles and controversies over the years. It read, “5 lessons from my controversies. Trust is earned- glow isn’t. It comes from within. That’s why I choose Biodance Bio Collagen Mask - it lets my natural glow do the talking. Bonus tip: Don’t miss the deal, grab yours only on Nykaa.”

In the comments section, many stood behind Rhea. “You are the strongest human Rc 🫶🏻when the media reduces you to new headlines only you break through turned your new chapter in which you never let anyone’s perception define you that’s the kind of person this world fears from love and light,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Self-love is so important.”

Sushant's family opposes CBI closure report

Meanwhile, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) mentioned in its closure report in the investigation of Sushant’s death that there was no evidence to show illegal confinement or abetment of suicide, Sushant’s family opposed it. Calling it an eyewash and an incomplete document, Rajput’s family and legal team said they would challenge the closure report.

Their lawyer Varun Singh told HT, “This is nothing but an eyewash. If CBI really wanted to come out with the truth, it would have submitted all the supporting case documents, including chats, technical records, statements of witnesses, medical records, etc, in the court along with the final (closure) report, which they have not done. We will file a protest petition against this closure report, which is based on a shoddy investigation.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34. Initial investigation concluded that his death was suicide. His ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who had been living with him till 6 days before his death, was later arrested for abetment to suicide. Rhea, an actor herself, was investigated by various agencies on charges of drug use, abetment, and embezzlement, and even spent time in prison. However, all charges were later dropped against her and her brother, Showik.