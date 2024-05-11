 Ashutosh Rana opens up on his deepfake video supporting political party: It takes years to build an image, just a day... | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Ashutosh Rana opens up on his deepfake video supporting political party: It takes years to build an image, just a day...

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 11, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Ashutosh Rana said that before he became an actor, he was a politician. He shared that this is why “people feel that I would soon join the sansad (Parliament)”.

Actor Ashutosh Rana has spoken about his deepfake video supporting a political party. Speaking with India Today, Ashutosh also said using AI, a person's face can be added to any video, and that could "even lead to your character assassination". As per the report, the deepfake video had him reciting a poem with the BJP emblem used to appeal for votes for the political party. (Also Read | Ashutosh Rana returns to Delhi stage: I last performed at Kamani in 1994)

Ashutosh Rana talked about his deepfake video.
Ashutosh Rana talked about his deepfake video.

Ashutosh talks about character assassination via deepfake videos

Ashutosh said, "Today, your face can be added to any video, and that could even lead to your character assassination. And even if that happens someday, I would only be answerable to my wife (Renuka Shahane), my two kids, my parents, who are no longer alive, and my guru. Otherwise, I really don't care. However, I will say it again, that one has to be cautious. It takes years to build an image and just a day to destroy it," he added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Ashutosh on joining politics

When asked if he would join politics, Ashutosh shared, “Usually, it happens that way, but it has been the other way for me. Before I became abhineta (actor), I was a neta (politician). This is why people feel that I would soon join the sansad (Parliament). But not everyone can be in the Parliament, some people are on the road, part of the crowd. And I am one of them. I really feel if the public is awakened, that's when the Parliament also shines.”

Earlier, several actors, including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna, were the targets of deepfake videos.

Ashutosh project

Ashutosh currently plays the role of a journalist in Murder in Mahim, helmed by Raj Acharya. The web series is a social commentary that explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz).

Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, Murder in Mahim is created by Tipping Point Films. It also stars Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles. Murder in Mahim is streaming on JioCinema.

Besides Murder in Mahim, Ashutosh will also be seen in War 2. 

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ashutosh Rana opens up on his deepfake video supporting political party: It takes years to build an image, just a day...

