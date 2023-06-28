Is Asin divorcing husband Rahul Sharma? Actor reveals the truth in new post

Actor Asin, best known for playing Kalpana Shetty in Ghajini, has responded after several reports claimed that she is headed for a divorce with her husband Rahul Sharma. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Asin said that currently she is enjoying her summer holidays with Rahul. Dismissing the reports, she claimed that it is 'very imaginative and utterly baseless news'. (Also Read | Asin shares pics of daughter Arin putting makeup on her 'reluctant' dad Rahul Sharma) Asin was last seen in All Is Well released in 2015.

Asin wrote, "In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless 'NEWS'. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up (laughing emoji) Seriously?! Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys."

Why did the rumours start?

The rumours started after Asin reportedly deleted all her pictures with Rahul except one from her Instagram account. She has also removed her wedding photos from her social media profile. Currently, her last post is from her daughter Arin's fifth birthday party. The post is dated October 2022. However, a source told HT, “They are one of the happiest couples we know. Rahul is a doting husband and father and absolutely adores Asin. They are the sort of genuine down to earth couple one rarely sees and they love to keep away from drama and attention. They are very low profile and keep away from social media exactly for this reason. It’s ridiculous to see this written about a couple like them. In fact, they are on a holiday together with their daughter and are having a good laugh about it.”

Asin's Instagram posts

Asin has kept only one photo with her husband on her Instagram. The post is a tribute to the late actor Rishi Kapoor. The black-and-white photo is from Asin and Rahul’s wedding reception, which was attended by Rishi.

What a fan had earlier shared about Asin?

Earlier, a fan account had also shared several pictures of the couple and posted a long note, following the rumours. A part of the caption read, "There seems to be a lot of discussion about AR couple on the internet. A lot of people have asked me about it, and I had the same doubts a few months ago when she suddenly deleted a lot of posts from her account. However, Asin does a lot of unusual things with her Instagram account(Iykyk), so I don't think we can conclude anything based on her Instagram activity."

It also read, "Some serious discussions on Instagram. I am just wondering why nobody noticed the decline in the number of her Instagram posts until now, she has deleted those pics in February itself. And this is not the first time she deleted her posts also, like she has deleted for example her parents' wedding anniversary pic, does that mean she has some issues with them??? She has deleted the post about Sridevi on her demise, does that mean she no longer loves Sridevi??"

Asin and Rahul Sharma

Asin's husband Rahul is the co-founder of Micromax. She quit acting after her marriage to Rahul in 2016. Rahul and Asin welcomed their daughter Arin in 2017.

Asin's films

Asin was a well-known face in Tamil and Telugu films. Asin made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka in 2001. She made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Ghajini in 2008. Asin went on to star in films like Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786. Her last film All Is Well was released in 2015.

