At 67, Mukesh Khanna is still open to marrying the woman destined for him; shares thoughts on love and relationships

Despite never having married, Khanna insisted in a conversation with Filmy Charcha that he is a firm believer in the institution of marriage . However, for him, it is guided more by destiny than by actively seeking a partner. He added that he remains open to marriage on the day he meets the woman he believes is destined for him.

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna , best known for playing the iconic superhero in Shaktimaan, has never shied away from voicing his opinions. Even at 67, the unmarried actor’s perspective on marriage, relationships, and life remains rooted in spirituality, destiny, and the value of meaningful connections. In a recent interview with The Filmy Charcha Podcast, Khanna opened up about why he chose not to marry, while also sharing his views on relationships, multiple affairs, and the idea of commitment.

He said, “I believe in marriage more than most people. People think that if you don’t marry, you don’t believe in marriage. That’s not true. I believe in the institution of marriage more than most people. A wife doesn’t just come randomly. She is written in destiny. If it was meant to happen, it would have happened by now. The woman I am destined to marry already exists somewhere. When destiny brings us together, it will happen.”

Karmic connections and true love The actor also added that for him, marriage is more than a relationship – it is a deeper karmic bond. He explained, “According to scriptures, a wife is your prarabdh from a previous life. She comes into your life to correct your karma. Affairs can be many – but a wife is one. Marriage is the union of two souls.”

Mukesh Khanna also shared that, in his view, true love is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, while all other connections are merely fleeting infatuations. He stated, “Love happens only once. The rest is infatuation or desire. If you say ‘I love you’ to one person and then go to another, you are being ungrateful.”