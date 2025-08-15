At 82, Amitabh Bachchan addresses buzz around his ‘changed’ look, blames it on age: ‘Trying to rectify it’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 82, has addressed the recent buzz about his changing appearance, which gained attention during his stint on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The actor has acknowledged the chatter and attributed it to his age. He also shared that he is working on "rectifying it”. At the moment, Amitabh Bachchan is seen hosting the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Big B addresses buzz around his look

The megastar took to his official blog recently to address the chatter around his changing look which was noticed by many in the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which went live on August 11.

“The days at the 25th year of KBC continue .. the audience reactions in the glorious sets are encouraging .. some media friends express that my look has changed and that I should look into that and rectify it,” Amitabh shared.

The Sholay actor added, “Am trying to do that .. to the best I can for my age .. Till then your applause and love keeps me running in and forms the impetus needed and the encouragement needed for me to conduct what I have been doing for the past 23 years.”

Meanwhile, in another post, Amitabh also shared the most difficult aspect of hosting game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

“We sit on the hot seat and meet and confront the contestants that have ambitious hopes of winning during the week of their stay on the floor … and when they cannot make it , it's the hardest to control the frustration of defeat and lost opportunity .. for them yes , but for me as well,” Amitabh shared, adding, “It is emotionally shattering to their tears swell up as they find the week over, the Hooter played and the need to come and play , for whatever personal reasons, goes missing.”

“No amount of consolation at the time can give them solace and understanding .. the need for some is crucial , the opportunity for some who have sacrificed their study or job opportunities to be at the FF and then the main chair to play and WIN, lost .. difficult to face such moments … but what can be done .. a smile of 'try again' .. a word of encouragement that all shall be fine .. loss is not the end of life .. its a learning,” he added.

About Amitabh Bachchan’s projects

Amitabh was most recently seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film starred Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak. The 2024 Tamil-language action drama marked Amitabh's Tamil debut.

Before this, the veteran actor played Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The film, which also starred Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, grossed ₹1042.25 crore worldwide. He is set to reprise his role in the sequel, which begins filming in December 2025.

At the moment, Amitabh is seen hosting the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also has Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84 in the pipeline, co-starring Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur.